GTK: Buckley youngest member and of Huskers' Class of 2021
Ru'Quan Buckley was one of the few out of state Husker signees for this cycle who was able to actually visit Nebraska last year. He flew on a plane for the first time in his life when he came to Ne...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news