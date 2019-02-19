GTK: Brant Banks chose to play defense at Nebraska
Brant Banks was one of the last commitments to come aboard Nebraska's Class of 2019. Most other college programs recruited him to play offensive tackle, but the Husker staff likes him as a defensiv...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news