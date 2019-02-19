Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-02-19 06:00:00 -0600') }} football Edit

GTK: Brant Banks chose to play defense at Nebraska

Bryan Munson • HuskerOnline.com
@RivalsBryan
Recruiting Analyst
Played defensive tackle for the University of Nebraska at Kearney and has been covering Nebraska football and recruiting since 1999. Husband to Jennifer and father to Trevor and Jake.

Brant Banks was one of the last commitments to come aboard Nebraska's Class of 2019. Most other college programs recruited him to play offensive tackle, but the Husker staff likes him as a defensiv...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}