After putting together two of its best games of the season last weekend, Nebraska got some more good news on Friday.

Head coach Fred Hoiberg announced Friday that junior guard Jervay Green had been reinstated from his indefinite suspension.

Just hours before the Huskers’ Big Ten opener at Indiana, the team announced that Green was suspended for a violation of team rules. He missed the overtime loss to the Hoosiers and then last Sunday’s upset of Purdue.

Nebraska has been off for the five days during finals week, and Hoiberg said Green had done all of the things that were required of him in order to work his way back into the mix.

“He did everything that we asked him to do this last week, and we’re excited to get him back on the floor starting tomorrow,” Hoiberg said.

Green, who started the first nine games of the season prior to his suspension, will come off the bench for Saturday’s home game vs. North Dakota. Junior guard Thorir Thorbjarnarson, who has started the past three games, will be in the starting five again vs. the Fighting Hawks.

“He came in here and got extra work when our guys were going out there and playing and did a lot of individual workouts, shooting, good conditioning sessions, and kept himself ready for when he got back into the lineup,” Hoiberg said.

The Denver, Colo., native who joined the Huskers this summer via Western Nebraska Community College, had been a mainstay in NU’s lineup through the first nine games, averaging 31.4 minutes per contest.

Even after missing the past two outings, Green still ranks in the top three on the team in rebounding (4.9), assists (2.7), steals (1.1), blocks (0.6) per game and total 3-pointers made (15).

“Our big thing going in there is, not just Jervay, but all our players; when your name is called, you go out there and play your minutes to the best of your ability…” Hoiberg said.

“It’s not just one player. Everybody has to go out there and play like that. We’ve had good, solid minutes (without Green), but we’re excited to get him back. He’s a big part of our team going forward.”