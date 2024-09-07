(Photo by USA Today Sports Images)

Nebraska dominated Colorado in the first half, rolling to a 28-0 halftime lead but between penalties and miscues, stalled on offense in the second half and leaned on the defense in a 28-10 win that saw Nebraska's trenches largely overwhelm the Buffaloes'.

Here's grades for each position group from Saturday's win



=========================



Quarterbacks: B-

Dylan Raiola finished the day with 185 yards and one touchdown, completing 77% of his passes and adding seven rushing yards on the ground. Solid day on the stat sheet but it was a so-so day for the heralded freshman relative to his standards. He missed some throws downfield, had some drops and at times, took a little too long reading through his progressions. He got away with a few throws that could have been picked, but luck appeared to be on Nebraska's side. Still, Nebraska got the win without a perfect day from their five-star freshman. The Huskers will absolutely take that.

Running backs: A

For the second week in a row, Dante Dowdell was a hammer between the tackles, Rahmir Johnson provided a solid change of pace as a pass-catcher and a quicker runner. Nebraska has a stable of backs its comfortable with but it's becoming clear that Dowdell is the best of the bunch.

Wide receivers: B-

Raiola's relatively pedestrian day also meant Nebraska's wide receivers didn't get the opportunity to shine. There were a few drops from the pass-catchers, one from Jaylen Lloyd in the first half that would have been a walk-in touchdown and one from Jahmal Banks that could have moved the chains late. On the positive side, Jacory Barney proved to be a weapon, having a few explosive plays called back, and the receivers overall were able to get open, Raiola just wasn't able to get there in time.

Tight ends: B

Thomas Fidone and Nate Boerkricher were used a lot better this week than they were against UTEP in the passing game, combining for two receptions for 38 yards. Fidone stepped up as a blocker, providing some critical blocks to spring Nebraska's backs for big gains. Solid day all around from the group.

Offensive line: B+

Nebraska's offense on Saturday leaned on the consistent push the offensive line got in the run game in the first half and the time they were able to give Dylan Raiola. A couple blitzes from Colorado saw Raiola having to evade pressure and the line drew some unnecessary penalties in the second half.

=========================

Defensive line: A+

Nebraska’s defensive front, led by Ty Robinson, Nash Hutmacher and Jimari Butler, proved to be a handful and a half for Colorado’s offensive line early and they never let up. It was a breakout day for Robinson, who looked unblockable in the first half in front of a number of scouts. James Williams provided some juice off the edge with a couple hurries on Sanders. Butler also have the Colorado protection problems.



Linebackers: A

John Bullock played exceptionally well, flying around the field with some splash plays in critical moments. Mikai Gbayor backed up his talk with a solid day recording six tackles, one tackle for loss and a pass breakup before he was ejected for targeting. Stefon Thompson held his own in a bigger role, while Jack linebackers MJ Sherman and Princewill Umanmielen both had sacks and were forces off the edge.

Secondary: A-

Tommi Hill got the party started with a pick-six on an ill-advised Shedeur Sanders throw from his own end zone. The Huskers limited Colorado to 129 passing yards in the first half while Hill, DeShon Singleton, Isaac Gifford and Marques Buford had critical open-field tackles to limit the Buffaloes' explosive wide receiver rooms' ability to create after the catch. Nebraska's secondary was tested, and let up some chunk plays which Tony White and defensive backs coach John Butler won't be pleased with in film review, but the consistent pressure the Huskers' front got on Sanders made life a lot easier for the secondary.



=========================

Special Teams: C+