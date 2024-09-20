Grades: Evaluating Nebraska's offense and defense against Illinois

(Photo by USA Today Sports Images)

The more things change, the more things stay the same. Nebraska had opportunities to win over Illinois, but couldn't close. Penalties, defensive miscues, and a late collapse from the offense, paired with a late missed field goal ultimately doomed Nebraska as it fell 31-24 to Illinois in overtime.

Quarterback: B+

Dylan Raiola played the best three quarters of his Nebraska career.... then the fourth quarter happened. His worst miscue came on the final two drives of regulation, two fumbles that the offense recovered in the second-to-last drive, and a poor final attempt in regulation where he missed a wide-open Luke Lindenmyer on third down that would have likely sealed a win for Nebraska. Offensive miscues and pressure prevented him from getting anything going in overtime. Up until that point, Raiola was largely exceptional, extending drives with some Sunday throws on third downs, remaining poised amid pressure and hitting throws at every single level. He had an interception in the first half on a well-placed ball to Isaiah Neyor that was ripped away as he came down in the end zone. Ultimately, Nebraska came down to the defense and special teams, but Raiola likely wants that final pass attempt of the first quarter, and those two fumbles on the drive prior, back.

Running Backs: D

It was tough sledding early on for Dante Dowdell, but some holes opened up as the game progressed. Rahmir Johnson provided a nice change of pace and showed better vision than Dowdell, reading his blocks and exploding through holes. Still, Nebraska hoped to lean on the run game late and couldn't. It finished the day with just 48 rushing yards, slightly skewed by sack yardage on Raiola, but it was a relatively unsuccessful day for Nebraska on the ground.



Wide Receivers/Tight Ends: B

Jahmal Banks and Neyor played like the best two receivers on the team, coming up with some critical grabs in big moments. Raiola was excellent through the first three quarters, but there were a few throws that required some tough grabs from Banks, Neyor and Jacory Barney Jr., who continues to impress as a true freshman. Thomas Fidone II came up big, with two receptions for 46 yards, as Nebraska works to get him involved over the middle. Neyor and Banks had 90 yards apiece, Banks leading the team with 94 yards and some clutch receptions when Raiola needed him most.

Offensive Line: C-

An early injury to Turner Corcoran saw Gunnar Gottula slide in at left tackle and he held his own in relief and even showed some promise as a future starting tackle next season, if not this year, dependent on Corcoran’s status. The line collapsed a bit late, preventing the offense from doing anything in overtime and sealing the 31-24 loss. Space in the run game was hard to come by, and the Huskers couldn't get a consistent push.

Defensive Line: D

Nebraska's veteran defensive front is the heart of a unit that had expectations to be the best in the country but they did not play like it on Friday night. Nebraska had just two sacks and two hurries, they got after Luke Altmyer a bit, but not enough to get Illinois' offense off the field. The trenches broke especially late, allowing 166 rushing yards.

Linebackers: C-

John Bullock has been playing with his hair on fire all season and Friday night was no different. The senior had a forced fumble on Illinois' second drive on the day to give Nebraska a chance to take the lead on a short field. He led the team with nine tackles, a sack and the aforementioned forced fumble, but the unit was caught flat-footed against Illinois' tempo and misdirection.

Defensive Backs: D

Ceyair Wright filled in admirably for an injured Tommi Hill, who left the game with a foot injury. The USC transfer held his own in coverage and came up with a momentum-shifting forced fumble on a blindside blitz on Altmyer in the fourth quarter that gave Nebraska a chance to put the game away. Prior to his injury, Hill got beat deep on Illinois' opening touchdown, though over-the-top safety help lacking all night. Nebraska's zone coverages were picked apart by Altmyer, he was able to spread the secondary horizontally and was able to catch them off-guard with their tempo and misdirection. It was a poor day in coverage, letting up 215 passing yards and allowing Altmyer to complete 78% of his passes.

