Nebraska football took another gut-wrenching loss on Saturday in Madison falling 24-17 in overtime.The Huskers got off to a blistering start going up 14-0 in the first quarter but the offense sputtered in a big way for the rest of the game.

The Huskers (5-6, 3-5) now must beat rival Iowa to go to a bowl game this season.

Let's hand out some grades for each position group for the Huskers.