Grades: Assessing Nebraska's offense, defense in heartbreaking loss to Iowa

Nebraska played like the better team for three quarters, and even the majority of the fourth quarter, outgaining Iowa 334 total yards to 164, but three plays changed the game for Iowa and saw and the Hawkeyes hit a game-winning field goal as time expired to steal a 13-10 win.

Quarterback: C

The cold weather could have limited Nebraska's downfield passing attack, but Dylan Raiola found a way to get the ball to his playmakers, while maintaining efficiency, completing 22 of 32 pass attempts for 190 yards, connecting with nine different pass-catchers. His grade took a serious hit because of his inability to hold on to the football in the cold, fumbling three times, two of which he jumped on, but the third, stripped by Max Llewelyn, set up Iowa for a walk-off game-winning field goal.

Running Back: B-

Emmett Johnson was Nebraska's lead back on Saturday, but Dante Dowdell was effective in his own right, as the two combined for 117 yards and a touchdown against a stout Iowa defensive front. Rahmir Johnson got a few touches and provided a spark, adding another 26 yards from scrimmage in limited snaps. Holes closed up as the game progressed but the trio ran hard and did their part to give Nebraska a chance to pull off the win.

Wide Recievers/Tight Ends: C

Nine different players caught passes from Dylan Raiola. Jacory Barney, Jahmal Banks and Nate Boerkircher came up with some key grabs downfield, as did Thomas Fidone in a bounce-back performance. Isaiah Neyor had a critical drop on a would-be explosive play that went right through his hands and there were a few mistakes from the unit throughout the day that could have put Nebraska in position to put this game out of reach that were ultimately missed. Productive day, but there were yards and points left on the table on Saturday.

Offensive Line: C

Nebraska's offensive line gave Raiola time and opened up holes for the backs, early, putting together a largely sound performance early on. But holes closed for the Huskers as the game progressed and Raiola was pressured more and more as the game went on. The freshman was sacked four times, the worst coming on the final offensive snap of the game, as Max Llewellyn stripped him to set up the game-winning field goal. Two false starts from Micah Mazzccua and Gunner Gottula respectively hurt Nebraska in short-yardage situations. Nebraska's front started well, but a handful of mistakes led to yet another heartbreaking loss to the Hawkeyes.

Defensive Line: A-

Led by Ty Robinson and Nash Hutmacher, Nebraska's defensive line dialed in on Kaleb Johnson, limiting him to 45 rushing yards and when Jackson Stratton was forced to throw, the Blackshirts made it difficult, limiting him to 115 passing yards, 72 of which came on one single play.

Linebackers: B

With the line up front taking care of business, John Bullock, Mikai Gbayor and MJ Sherman swarmed Kaleb Johnson at the line of scrimmage, limiting him to just 2.6 yards per carry, his worst average of the season. Johnson's 72-yard catch and run changed the game, and the linebackers aren't blameless for their whiffed tackles on that play, but for the most part, it was a strong day for Bullock and Co.

Secondary:

Nebraska's secondary wasn't tested much deep but when they were, they kept Iowa's pass-catchers in check. That is, until Kaleb Johnson changed the game with a 72-yard catch and run, breaking multiple tackles downfield on his way to tying the game in the fourth quarter. The tackling effort on that individual play changed the game significantly, but save for that play, the tackling from the secondary was sound. DeShon Singleton, Isaac Gifford and Malcolm Hartzog combined for 14 tackles and three tackles for loss.

Special Teams: F