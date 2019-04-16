Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2019-04-16 08:35:11 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Grad transfer Cheatham sees NU as 'very appealing' option

Florida Gulf Coast graduate transfer Haanif Cheatham will take his first official visit to Nebraska this weekend.
USA Today
Robin Washut • HuskerOnline.com
@RobinWashut
Senior Writer
Robin has been with HuskerOnline since July of 2008, focusing on Nebraska football team coverage as well as being the No. 1 Husker men's basketball team and recruiting writer.

From almost the day he got his scholarship release from Florida Gulf Coast a month ago, Nebraska started doing all it could to get graduate transfer Haanif Cheatham on campus for an official visit....

