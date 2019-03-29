The Huskers (12-8, 3-1 Big Ten) came into Friday's series with the Minnesota Gophers (10-13, 4-0 Big Ten) riding a six-game winning streak and an undefeated record in conference play.

The game saw a fierce pitching-duel between two of the conferences best pitchers in Matt Waldron (3-0, 2.04 ERA) and Max Meyer (2-1, 1.53 ERA) of the Gophers. The two pitchers combined for 16.0 IP allowing only four runs and two walks between the two of them and striking out a combined 18 batters. In the end, the two teams would need an extra inning to decide the winner with the Gophers eventually coming out on top by a score of 5-2.

Nebraska's Mojo Hagge started the game off with an exclamation point as the senior sent a ball over the fence to give the Huskers a 1-0 lead early on in the game.

The Gophers responded with a run of their own in the third inning when Eli Wilson singled to left field and scoring Drew Hmielewski. Minnesota would take the lead in the bottom of the fifth, thanks to an RBI single from Hmielewski, giving the Gophers a 2-1 lead.

The Huskers were able to fight their way back and tie this game back up at two apiece when Cam Chick sent a ball into left field, scoring Joe Acker from second when the cutoff man couldn't corral the throw from the outfield.

In the tenth, the Huskers would threaten with a pair of runners on base with only one out, but a pair of strikeouts from Husker batters would end that threat. Minnesota didn't want to waste any more time in extra innings and the game would end on a walk-off three-run home run from Wilson to secure the win.