Gifford impresses at Nebraska FNL1 camp
One of the standout performers from the first session of Friday Night Lights 1 camp at Nebraska was Lincoln (Neb.) Southeast defensive back Isaac Gifford. Gifford is the younger brother of former H...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news