Georgia WR excited to get a closer look at Nebraska at spring game

The Nebraska spring game is always one of the most important weekends for the Huskers when it comes to recruiting. The spring game is celebrated in Lincoln unlike anywhere else in the country. Several recruits will be in Lincoln this coming weekend including Ellenwood (Ga.) Cedar Grove wide receiver Barry Jackson.

"I will be in Nebraska from Friday to Sunday," Jackson said. "I am going to the Nebraska spring game this weekend." Jackson was supposed to have a second visit this week. He said that he will change up his schedule to clear the way for him to get to Lincoln this weekend. "Other than Nebraska I was supposed to go to South Florida this spring. I was supposed to be there on Thursday but I will have to reschedule it."

2023 WR Barry Jackson

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5CbGVzc2VkIHRvIHJlY2VpdmUgYW4gb2ZmZXIgZnJvbSBOZWJyYXNr YSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2RhYm9vdDAyP3JlZl9z cmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBkYWJvb3QwMjwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6 Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9Db2FjaF9CYW1hP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0Znci PkBDb2FjaF9CYW1hPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29t L2hjYmNnX2phZGFtcz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AaGNiY2dfamFk YW1zPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vbVBuTHpUbVhaMSI+cGlj LnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL21Qbkx6VG1YWjE8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgQmFycnkg SmFja3NvbiBqci4gKEBCYXJyeWo0aykgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS9CYXJyeWo0ay9zdGF0dXMvMTQ4NjM2MjUyNzYyMTg0MDg5OT9y ZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5KYW51YXJ5IDI2LCAyMDIyPC9hPjwvYmxv Y2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0u dHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2Ny aXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=