Georgia WR excited to get a closer look at Nebraska at spring game
The Nebraska spring game is always one of the most important weekends for the Huskers when it comes to recruiting. The spring game is celebrated in Lincoln unlike anywhere else in the country. Several recruits will be in Lincoln this coming weekend including Ellenwood (Ga.) Cedar Grove wide receiver Barry Jackson.
"I will be in Nebraska from Friday to Sunday," Jackson said. "I am going to the Nebraska spring game this weekend."
Jackson was supposed to have a second visit this week. He said that he will change up his schedule to clear the way for him to get to Lincoln this weekend.
"Other than Nebraska I was supposed to go to South Florida this spring. I was supposed to be there on Thursday but I will have to reschedule it."
The Huskers have put their ace recruiter on Jackson. He says that there are two schools that are really recruiting him the most but that Nebraska is still out front of that pair.
"Coach Mickey Joseph is recruiting me from Nebraska," Jackson said. "Both Nebraska and South Florida are really recruiting me the hardest of all of the schools, but really Nebraska is recruiting me the most."
Jackson is looking forward to the trip to Nebraska this weekend. He wants to get a good look around obviously but he also wants to understand how the Huskers see him fitting in their offense.
"I look forward to seeing the environment at the spring game, how the school looks and get a chance to talk with the coaches about the plan that they have for me."
Jackson is from the same high school as Nebraska signee wide receiver Janiran Bonner.