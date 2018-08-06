It did not take him long to make the decision and he has decided to put his name on the Nebraska commitment list.

The 6-foot-2, 180 pound defensive back out of Suwanee (Ga.) North Gwinnett went out to Nebraska, spent a couple of days around campus and left feeling like that could be his future home.

Scott Frost and the Huskers not only got Newsome on campus, but his parents were there too.

Quinton Newsome had his mind on Auburn , Georgia and Nebraska heading into his first visit to Lincoln a little over a week ago.

"When I cut my list down to seven schools in the spring, Nebraska really started moving towards the top of my list," said Newsome. "They really started contacting me a lot, we really started to develop a strong relationship and that is really when I started to have high interest in them.

"Then when I went on the visit last weekend, that really put them on top. I went there and got to know the players and the coaches — I realized it was the right fit for me.

"I did not go there expecting to feel the way I did. It surprised me. I was shocked how nice it was and just how I felt out there. Lincoln is a great city and it is a great program. It just felt so well to me.

"What really set Nebraska apart was how hard they recruited me. All three of my finalists showed a lot of interest, but no school recruited me like Nebraska. I also really liked the players and how I fit in there. The coaching staff is so close, so that showed me a lot about the staff and the team. That was part of my decision too.

"I think Nebraska is really going to shock people around the world. Coach Frost is going make Nebraska a powerhouse in the near future. It may take a couple of years to get the program where coach Frost wants it, but I think it is coming.

"The vibe out there is great. It is a chill atmosphere. When you walk around as a football player, everyone there knows you, so that is cool. The fans there are great. It has that brotherhood feel too. Everyone looks out for one another and I really liked that.

"The visit really just sealed the deal for me. Everyone had been saying Nebraska was real nice and all that, but getting out there and seeing it for myself really showed me I could go there for four years and enjoy myself.

"As soon as I got back home last Monday, I knew Nebraska was for me. I did not really have to think on it. I just knew it."

"Now that I am committed, I am only planning to visit Nebraska. This has really shut down my recruiting. They are the only school I am looking at now."