Genatone impresses at Nebraska individual workout

The Huskers held their second week of individual workouts. There were a couple of offers immediately following workouts last week. And while there weren't any on Friday, that doesn't mean they won't eventually come. The odds on favorite to pick up an offer following individual workouts might be in-state recruit Vince Genatone.

Genatone, from North Platte (Neb.), impressed with his athleticism and versatility. He worked out for a number of Nebraska defensive coaches and was told that he could play as many as three positions for the Blackshirts. “They had me at 71-inches and 203-pounds,” Genatone said. “We did the vertical jump and I did 38.5-inches. We ran our 40s next and I ran a 4.45-second 40-yard dash. I did a 5-10-5 too and it was 4.3-seconds. “After that, I worked out with coach Barrett Ruud and some other coaches. I also worked out with coach Travis Fisher and the defensive coordinator Erik Chinander. They said that they liked me as an inside linebacker, outside linebacker or as a safety.” This wasn't the first time to Lincoln for Genatone. He has been there a couple of times before but he had never had the chance to see what's behind the doors of the football facilities. “I went to the open practice and the spring game," Genatone said. "This was my first time to see the facilities. I thought everything was really cool. Everything was awesome. They are getting that new indoor facility for the football complex too.”

2022 DB/LB Vince Genatone (Sean Callahan)