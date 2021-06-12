Genatone impresses at Nebraska individual workout
The Huskers held their second week of individual workouts.
There were a couple of offers immediately following workouts last week. And while there weren't any on Friday, that doesn't mean they won't eventually come. The odds on favorite to pick up an offer following individual workouts might be in-state recruit Vince Genatone.
Genatone, from North Platte (Neb.), impressed with his athleticism and versatility. He worked out for a number of Nebraska defensive coaches and was told that he could play as many as three positions for the Blackshirts.
“They had me at 71-inches and 203-pounds,” Genatone said. “We did the vertical jump and I did 38.5-inches. We ran our 40s next and I ran a 4.45-second 40-yard dash. I did a 5-10-5 too and it was 4.3-seconds.
“After that, I worked out with coach Barrett Ruud and some other coaches. I also worked out with coach Travis Fisher and the defensive coordinator Erik Chinander. They said that they liked me as an inside linebacker, outside linebacker or as a safety.”
This wasn't the first time to Lincoln for Genatone. He has been there a couple of times before but he had never had the chance to see what's behind the doors of the football facilities.
“I went to the open practice and the spring game," Genatone said. "This was my first time to see the facilities. I thought everything was really cool. Everything was awesome. They are getting that new indoor facility for the football complex too.”
After the tour, there was an opportunity for Genatone to speak with head coach Scott Frost. Coach Frost shot Genatone straight about where they could see him and about their situation currently with recruiting numbers and class size.
“Coach Frost said that I was a really explosive player,” Genatone said. “He said that I have Power Five talent. They are trying to figure out where I fit in the defense. It sounded like he would like to bring me in as a safety and as I got bigger move me down to linebacker.
“They said that there is a lot of uncertainty right now with the number of scholarship players that they can have because of Covid. Because of the uncertainty, it’s hard to offer guys without knowing what the number is.”
Genatone has been to another school earlier this month and will see at least three more before the end of the month.
“I went to Cal on June 6th," Genatone said. "On June 7th I was at the Grand Island Jamboree team camp. On Sunday and Monday, I will be going to Utah State and Boise State. On the 19th I will be going to Washington State.”
While Genatone isn't a player from Nebraska that was born in the state of Nebraska an offer from the Huskers would be significant for both him and his family.
“A Nebraska offer would be very cool,” Genatone said. “Historically Nebraska is one of the best college football teams. Getting an offer from them would be amazing.”