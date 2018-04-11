Tristan Gebbia earned the immediate reputation as a true football film junkie from the day he stepped on campus last spring as an early-enrollee true freshman. Those habits haven’t changed one bit, even after the staff who recruited him was replaced by head coach Scott Frost and Co. The only notable difference has been the subject matter. In an effort to catch himself up with all of the nuances of Frost’s high-powered offensive system and the quarterback’s role within it, Gebbia has studied two of the best examples possible for how to thrive in the system - Central Florida’s McKenzie Milton and former Oregon Heisman Trophy winner Marcus Mariota. While he knows he obviously has a long way to go before he reaches the level of those two standouts, the redshirt freshman now at least has a solid idea of what it’s going to take to be Frost’s next star signal caller. “There’s a lot of things you can take from those guys,” Gebbia said. “Those guys did a great job at it, and if there’s people to emulate, it’s those two. Their efficiency and the way that they led their team and how successful they were was really impressive.”

A former four-star prospect who was ranked the No. 6 pro-style quarterback in the 2017 class coming out of Calabasas (Calif.) High School, Gebbia might actually fit the mold of what Frost is looking for in his future QB. Though the 6-foot-3 Gebbia came to Lincoln to run Mike Riley’s West Coast system, he said he actually ran more of a “Run and Shoot” scheme at Calabasas that was much more similar to the offenses used at Washington State and Cal. The main issue for him now, aside from adjusting to the blistering tempo Frost’s system requires, has been making himself more of a dual-threat quarterback. Gebbia said he was one of just two quarterbacks on Calabasas’ roster his senior year, so he was told to take as little contact as possible. However, when he did have to run the ball, he said he was much more productive than some might think. “I didn’t do a whole lot of running in high school, but when I did I always felt like I got us eight, nine, 10 yards,” Gebbia said. “So when I had to run I was able to.” Listed at 185 pounds on Nebraska’s official spring roster, Gebbia said he wasn’t sure how much weight he had added over the course of the team’s rigorous winter strength and conditioning program. But whatever the scale says, Gebbia feels more than capable of managing the physical toll of an increased role in the running game. “I don’t know how much I’ve gained, but I feel really good,” Gebbia said. “I feel like I can handle the pounding.”