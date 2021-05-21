Garth Brooks concert in Memorial Stadium sells out in less than 1 hour

Memorial Stadium's sell-out streak is alive and well.
The Garth Brooks concert in Memorial Stadium sold 90,000 tickets in less than one hour. The country music legend himself was even impressed.
It was predicted that fans would jump at the opportunity to see one of the greatest country music performers in the home of the Huskers but the sellout came faster than most expected.
The tickets went on sale at 10:00 a.m. on May 21 for the August 14 concert. Nebraska Senior Deputy Athletic Director Garrett Klassy announced the sell out soon after.
Brooks is known for keeping his tickets affordable and kept his word as each ticket was $94.95, no matter the seat. The Friends in Low Places singer doesn't sell out the front two rows for his performances and has members of his team select concert-goers to fill the seats.
The concert marks the first time Memorial Stadium will be filled since the COVID-19 pandemic. And provides a much-needed sense of normalcy for Nebraska fans to see their beloved stadium packed with cheering fans.