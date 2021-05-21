Garth Brooks concert in Memorial Stadium sells out in less than 1 hour

The Garth Brooks concert in Memorial Stadium sold 90,000 tickets in less than one hour. The country music legend himself was even impressed.

It was predicted that fans would jump at the opportunity to see one of the greatest country music performers in the home of the Huskers but the sellout came faster than most expected.

The tickets went on sale at 10:00 a.m. on May 21 for the August 14 concert. Nebraska Senior Deputy Athletic Director Garrett Klassy announced the sell out soon after.