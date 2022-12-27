Garrett Nelson will not return to the Nebraska football program and instead declare for the 2023 NFL draft, according to his social media post on Tuesday afternoon.

Nelson, a team captain and second-team All-Big Ten selection by both the coaches and media, spent the past four seasons with the Huskers. He was fourth on the defense in tackles with 65 and first in tackles for loss (nine) and sacks (5.5).

Nelson, an in-state product from Scottsbluff who played in 43 career games and started 32 in a row, finishes his Nebraska career with 167 tackles, 26 tackles for loss and 12 sacks.

"Thank you, Nebraska. Ever since I was a little kid, my dream to attend the University of Nebraska, follow in my father's footsteps, and become a collegiate athlete was a constant in my life. Representing this university, the people of this state, and my family was one of the highest honors I will have in my life.

"I thank everyone who supported me, and loved me along the way.

"To my teammates and best friends, I will never forget the memories we created. There is no doubt in my heart that you guys will be there for the rest of my life and in the most important parts of it. I couldn't have done anything without you guys, and I have no idea where I would be without every single one of you in your own uniqueness.

"You guys have pushed me further in every aspect of my life more than I ever thought possible. The mountains of adversity that we overcame made us into men who will continue to fight.

"Thank you, my brothers for life, I love you all forever.

"To coach (Mike) Dawson, you showed up when I needed it the most, and became not only my coach, but also my life mentor for my career and trajectory as a young man. Our relationship is unbreakable due to the hard lessons and true love you showed me every day no matter how difficult. I could no ask for a better person to help me in these next stages of life.

"To the staff, the belief in me as a leader, person and player was unwavering even when I couldn't see it at times. The advice and constant support to help my growth in this game and a young man was critical in my time at Nebraska.



"To the fans of Nebraska, you have shown me an overwhelming amount of support and love. From saying hello on the street, to letters, messages, handshakes and kind words. No matter how big or small a gesture, all of you have a special place in my heart forever.

"That being said after speaking with my family, I am declaring for the NFL Draft.

"Thank you and Go Big Red!

"44 Out."