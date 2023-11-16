Every Nebraska football game – every single one – features at least one topic, if not more, that explodes into the talk of the town in the minutes, hours, days afterward until the next game day. Good or bad, for better or worse, there's always at least one, whether it's a coach, player, specific play, poor officiating, etc.

The two primary discussion points after the Huskers' 13-10 loss to Maryland last weekend: Five turnovers due to bad quarterback play and, branching off of that, the Huskers' final offensive play – the interception thrown by Chubba Purdy in the end zone on 3rd-and-goal from the 7-yard line.

Nebraska receivers coach Garret McGuire, in a Thursday night interview with Huskers Radio Network, revealed what went wrong on that fateful final play – one that soon sealed Nebraska's fate as a 5-5 team heading to Wisconsin rather than 6-4 with a bowl game already locked down.