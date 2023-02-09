Nebraska WR coach Garret McGuire and TE coach Bob Wager got their first opportunity on Thursday to stand at the Memorial Stadium podium and speak with the Nebraska media.

>>> There are questions about whether or not McGuire, who turns 24 years old this month, can be as effective of a position coach as someone who's older or has more experience. McGuire believes that being around so many high-quality coaches throughout his life and young career can help alleviate some of that inexperience.

>>> Joe Brady and Ben McAdoo are two of the coaches he named, and he says Matt Rhule and his father, Joey McGuire, have been his two biggest coaching influences: "They've taught me from a young age how to coach and how to treat people. I'm a little bit ahead of the curve being younger."

>>> McGuire says that he's known since second grade that he likely would not have a significant career as a player and knew he was going to "go right into coaching" and mentioned that he was grinding through film in third and fourth grade alongside his dad.

>>> On his experience with the Carolina Panthers, where he spent the 2021 and 2022 seasons as an assistant, McGuire says it helped him prepare for this position at Nebraska.

>>> Those experiences gave him two years helping coach players who were almost all older than him: "I was around the best of the best – D.J. Moore, Baker Mayfield, Laviska Shenault Jr."

>>> McGuire's father, Joey, has decades of experience – at both the high school level in Texas and now as the Texas Tech head coach – and Garret says he talks with his dad "every day" to ask him questions, and one of the best pieces of advice he got was "talk to your players, talk to your players' parents" and get to know them better.

>>> McGuire has been putting that advice to practice, including earlier on Thursday when he had "six guys" in his office watching film with him and just hanging out and talking.

>>> McGuire says his mantra and the phrase he wants his room to live by is to get "one percent better," which he wants to emphasize "every single day."

>>> On the players in Nebraska's receivers room: "They're hard workers, and they're competitive. You can see that on tape. ... That standard's already set with how hard they wanna play."