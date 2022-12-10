LINCOLN – Nebraska put up one of its best fights of the season against No. 4-ranked Purdue on Saturday, but the Huskers fell short in a 65-62 overtime loss to the unbeaten Boilermakers.

The Huskers (6-5, 0-2 Big Ten) faced a 34-24 halftime deficit and trailed 40-27 early in the second half and eventually 45-35 with 13 minutes left against the Boilermakers (10-0, 2-0).

Purdue had to navigate the Keisei Tominaga Show during the second half.

The Huskers sharpshooter finished with a team-high 19 points, including a three-pointer with 9.1 seconds left to send the game to overtime tied at 56. Derrick Walker twice gave Nebraska a one-point lead in the extra session with nice post moves through Purdue's 7-foot-4 star center Zach Edey. But the Boilermakers did just enough to squeeze past Nebraska and survive a raucous environment in Lincoln.

Walker and Emmanuel Bandoumel both finished with 14 points, and Fletcher Loyer paced the Boilermakers with a game-high 22 points.

It was the Huskers' third straight game against a top-15 opponent after they upset No. 7 Creighton in Omaha last Sunday and fell to No. 14 Indiana on the road Wednesday.

