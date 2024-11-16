Game Notes: Nebraska vs USC player milestones, records and more

Nebraska football QB slings a pass during Saturday's Nebraska-USC game (Photo by AP Photos)

LOS ANGELES – Nebraska football dropped to 5-5 overall and 2-5 in the Big Ten after losing to USC on Saturday by yet another one-score margin, 28-20, inside Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Following a perfect non-conference slate and an overtime loss to ranked Illinois, the Huskers bounced back with wins over Purdue and Rutgers but fell at Indiana and Ohio State in losses that felt drastically different in both vibes and the actual final score. Then, the UCLA game happened. On Saturday, the Huskers lost their fourth consecutive game – and an eighth straight when bowl eligibility was on the line. Despite those facts and despite the overall dismal feelings that surround the program right now, the Huskers had several notable performances and player milestones topped against USC. Below are the most noteworthy from Saturday.

ENJOYING INSIDE NEBRASKA?

Nebraska vs USC Game Notes: Player milestones, records and more

>> With the loss, Nebraska fell to 0-5-1 all-time against USC. >> Nebraska cornerback Ceyair Wright opened the scoring with a 45-yard interception return for a touchdown in the first quarter. It marked Wright’s second interception of the season (also vs Rutgers) and the third of his college career. Wright played the past two seasons at USC. >> Wright’s interception for a touchdown was Nebraska’s third pick-6 of the season, joining a Tommi Hill TD against Colorado and John Bullock’s pick-6 at Purdue. The three interceptions for touchdowns are the most for Nebraska since the Huskers had four interceptions for touchdowns in 2013. >> Wright also blocked a field goal in the fourth quarter. The block was the first of Wright’s career and was Nebraska’s second blocked field goal of the season (also vs. Colorado). >> Running back Emmett Johnson caught a 29-yard touchdown in the second quarter, marking his first career receiving touchdown. Overall, it was Johnson’s second touchdown of the season and the fourth of his career. >> Jacory Barney Jr. caught two passes to increase his season total to 40, tying a Nebraska record for receptions by a true freshman. Barney matched the 40 receptions by Wan’Dale Robinson in 2019.