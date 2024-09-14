Game Notes: Nebraska-Northern Iowa player milestones, records and more

Carter Nelson (29) scored his first career touchdown and Nebraska football moved its record to 3-0 after beating Northern Iowa (Photo by Kyler Adams for Inside Nebraska)

Nebraska football is 3-0 after blowing out FCS opponent Northern Iowa on Saturday night, led by head coach Matt Rhule and freshman star QB Dylan Raiola. The Huskers completed a perfect run through its three-game nonconference slate and will now be facing a 3-0 Illinois team in a Top 25 Friday night showdown in Lincoln next week. It was an impressive showing for several Huskers against UNI on Saturday, including some career milestones getting hit and some special "firsts" for a handful of Huskers.

Nebraska football RB Dante Dowdell (23) (Photo by USA Today Sports Images)

Nebraska-UNI Game Notes: Player milestones, records and more

>> Nebraska improved to 15-0 all-time against FCS opponents with the victory. It was the first meeting between Nebraska and UNI. >> Nebraska completed non-conference play with a perfect 3-0 record for the first time since 2016. >> Nebraska out-scored UNI 14-0 in the second quarter. In three games this season, Nebraska has out-scored the opposition 51-0 in the second quarter. In 2023, Nebraska was out-scored 81-66 in the second quarter. >> Nebraska has won each of its three games this season by at least 18 points. This marks the first time NU has won three straight games by at least 18 points since the 2014 season. >> The Nebraska defense held UNI to three points. It marks the ninth opponent in 10 home games under Rhule to score 14 or fewer points. It was the 10th consecutive opponent Nebraska has held to 24 or fewer points, the longest such streak since a 14-game stretch in 2009 and 2010. >> Nebraska held its third straight opponent to open the season to 10 or fewer points. This is the first time Nebraska has held the first three opponents to 10 or fewer points since 2005. On the season, the Huskers have allowed 20 points, their fewest points in the first three games of a season since the 2005 season (16 points) and the first time allowed 30 points or less in the first three games of a season since 2009. >> Nebraska did not allow a touchdown in the first quarter and has allowed just one first-quarter touchdown in its past 10 games. Nebraska has not allowed an opening drive TD in 10 straight games and has allowed only one opening drive TD in the last 16 games. >> Nebraska limited UNI to 301 total yards, the 10th consecutive opponent held under 400 yards, marking its longest such streak since a 10-game streak in 2009. >> Raiola completed 17-of-23 passes for 247 yards and two touchdowns, setting a career best in passing yards and tying his career high in touchdowns. He completed 13-of-16 passes for 209 yards and two touchdowns in the first half, including 11 straight completions at one point. >> Raiola connected on better than 70 percent of his passes for the third straight game. He is the first Husker quarterback to complete at least 70 percent of his passes in three straight games since Jeff Quinn in 1980.

Nebraska football WR Carter Nelson (Photo by USA Today Sports Images)