Advertisement
Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Sep 7, 2024
GALLERY: Recruits pack sidelines for Nebraska vs Colorado
Default Avatar
Tim Verghese  •  InsideNebraska
Recruiting Analyst
Twitter
@TimVerghese
Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In
Advertisement
Advertisement