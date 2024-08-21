Nebraska football has wrapped up 18 fall camp practices following the conclusion of yesterday's session, and the Huskers are starting get things ramped up for the season opener against UTEP on August 31.

Matt Rhule has a program loaded with 152 players on the official roster, but the Huskers coach is able to carry a maximum of 120 players into fall camp.

Below is a photo gallery featuring at least one photo of every player who has appeared on that official 120-man camp roster over the last two-plus weeks.

An important note: These are not photos of every player who is on the official 120-man camp roster. There are several players on the 120-man roster who we did not capture during the three practice windows open to the media this fall. In total, though, there were roughly 55-65 minutes in which media was allowed to shoot photo and video, so we were able to capture a large chunk of them.

There are two photo galleries below: A gallery featuring one photo of (almost) every player who has competed as one of the members of the120-man camp roster, and the second is our much more extensive photo gallery featuring those players.