Advertisement

in other news

Boerkircher takes pride as "gritty" blocker, but receiving potential exists

Boerkircher takes pride as "gritty" blocker, but receiving potential exists

Nate Boerkircher went into this offseason wanting to build on his route-running skills.

Premium content
 • Steve Marik
Pre-UTEP Week is here as Huskers begin install for season opener Thursday

Pre-UTEP Week is here as Huskers begin install for season opener Thursday

Pre-UTEP Week is here. Nebraska is set to begin install for the season opener this week.

Premium content
 • Zack Carpenter
Conversations with Clouse: August 18

Conversations with Clouse: August 18

Join Inside Nebraska recruiting analyst Nate Clouse as he answers reader questions live on our Insider's Board.

 • Nate Clouse
Husker assistants Jamar Mozee, Troy Vincent Jr. on ball-security duty

Husker assistants Jamar Mozee, Troy Vincent Jr. on ball-security duty

Matt Rhule tabbed two assistants with making sure Nebraska is better at ball security and takeaways.

Premium content
 • Steve Marik
Carpenter: Careers of Raiola & Kaelin ARE linked, no matter what Rhule says

Carpenter: Careers of Raiola & Kaelin ARE linked, no matter what Rhule says

Matt Rhule said the careers – or "journeys" – of Dylan Raiola and Daniel Kaelin are not linked. He's wrong.

Premium content
 • Zack Carpenter

in other news

Boerkircher takes pride as "gritty" blocker, but receiving potential exists

Boerkircher takes pride as "gritty" blocker, but receiving potential exists

Nate Boerkircher went into this offseason wanting to build on his route-running skills.

Premium content
 • Steve Marik
Pre-UTEP Week is here as Huskers begin install for season opener Thursday

Pre-UTEP Week is here as Huskers begin install for season opener Thursday

Pre-UTEP Week is here. Nebraska is set to begin install for the season opener this week.

Premium content
 • Zack Carpenter
Conversations with Clouse: August 18

Conversations with Clouse: August 18

Join Inside Nebraska recruiting analyst Nate Clouse as he answers reader questions live on our Insider's Board.

 • Nate Clouse
Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Aug 21, 2024
Gallery: Photos of (almost) every Husker who has appeared on 120-man roster
Default Avatar
Zack Carpenter and Tim Verghese
Inside Nebraska staff
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

Nebraska football has wrapped up 18 fall camp practices following the conclusion of yesterday's session, and the Huskers are starting get things ramped up for the season opener against UTEP on August 31.

Matt Rhule has a program loaded with 152 players on the official roster, but the Huskers coach is able to carry a maximum of 120 players into fall camp.

Below is a photo gallery featuring at least one photo of every player who has appeared on that official 120-man camp roster over the last two-plus weeks.

An important note: These are not photos of every player who is on the official 120-man camp roster. There are several players on the 120-man roster who we did not capture during the three practice windows open to the media this fall. In total, though, there were roughly 55-65 minutes in which media was allowed to shoot photo and video, so we were able to capture a large chunk of them.

There are two photo galleries below: A gallery featuring one photo of (almost) every player who has competed as one of the members of the120-man camp roster, and the second is our much more extensive photo gallery featuring those players.

Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In
nebraska
FUTURECAST
2025Top Targets
question circle
No top targets for nebraska available at this time.
Nebraska
2025Commitment List
Updated:
Advertisement
Advertisement
nebraska
FOOTBALL
Scores / Schedule
footballfootball
5 - 7
Overall Record
3 - 6
Conference Record
Upcoming
Sat 08/31 - 7:30 PM GMT
Nebraska
5 - 7
Nebraska
UTEP
3 - 9
UTEP
-27.5, O/U 48.5
Sat 09/07 - 11:30 PM GMT
Nebraska
5 - 7
Nebraska
Colorado
4 - 8
Colorado
-6.5
TBA
Nebraska
5 - 7
Nebraska
Northern Iowa
6 - 5
Northern Iowa