When Nebraska unveiled its newest alternate uniform earlier this week, it was met with about as close to consensus fan approval as could be expected when it came to switching up the Huskers’ game day look.

According to head coach Scott Frost, you should probably start getting used to them.

Not only will NU wear the Blackshirt-theme uniforms for a game this season, but Frost also said he wants to make them a regular occurrence every year going forward.

Frost’s vision is that when the defense plays up to a certain standard – which would likely be measured by some statistics and also the coaches’ observations – the players would be rewarded for their effort by getting to wear the alternates the next week.

On top of that, Frost hoped to have both home and away versions of the uniforms available as soon as the 2020 season.

"I guess I can spill the beans," Frost said on Friday. "I think by next year hopefully we have a home and away version of this. Down the road, I'd like to see it be introduced that if the defense has a great game and holds an opponent under so many points that they earn the right to wear Blackshirts the next week. I think that would be another source of pride for our defense."

Nebraska has yet to announce its actual Blackshirt recipients for this season, but Frost said he gained a renewed appreciation for the tradition during his first year as head coach in 2018.

There was a particular moment when he had former NU teammates Grant Wistrom and Jason Peter – regarded as two of the greatest Blackshirts in program history – speak to the team about what playing for Nebraska meant to them.

"I think the big step for us understanding it was having Jason and Grant in last year and seeing their passion and toughness that they still exuded 27 years later when they're still old men and broken and crippled," Frost said.

"More than understanding better, I think (the players) are embodying it more right now. I'm excited for that group because they look entirely different than they did a year ago. Now, we still have to play like we've been practicing, but it looks pretty good right now."