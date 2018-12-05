🍊 Orange Bowl Hall of Fame 🍊 @coach_frost among group of five 2018 inductees to be honored. https://t.co/BOvhIZHBxl

Nebraska head coach Scott Frost can add one more thing to his football resume. It was announced Wednesday that Frost will be inducted into the Orange Bowl Hall of Fame.

As quarterback, Frost led Nebraska to back-to-back Orange Bowl victories at the remainder of the 1996 and 1997 seasons. The Huskers powered over Virginia Tech in a 41-21 win in 1996, and then claimed the national championship with a 42-17 win against Tennessee.

The national championship game against Tennessee marked the end of legend Tom Osborne's coaching career and landed him a third national title.

Frost is just one of five new inductees into the Orange Bowl Hall of Fame. Former Alabama running back Shaun Alexander, Oklahoma coach Bob Stoops, Virginia Tech coach Frank Beamer and Florida State defensive end Derrick Alexander all will be inducted as well.

The five new members will be honored on December 28th at the Orange Bowl Coaches Luncheon, and the following day during the Orange Bowl.











