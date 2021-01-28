Nebraska head coach Scott Frost and his wife Ashley were guests together Thursday night on the Husker Sports Network.

On top of addressing a few different football topics, Frost and his wife announced they were donating up to $125,000 to Teammates in a donor match campaign.

Teammates is a youth mentoring organization started by former Husker coach Tom Osborne that operates across the entire Midwest.

“Ashley and I would like to help Teammates Mentoring and Coach Osborne’s organization,” Frost said. “We are going to pledge today a fundraising match, and Ashley and I are committed to matching up to $125,000 from anybody that’s willing to give to Teammates.”

In her first public appearance since Scott Frost was hired at NU, Ashley Frost opened up why the Teammates organization means so much to her.

“Teammates means a lot to me because of what they do for our youth in Nebraska and across the Midwest,” Ashley Frost said. “I grew up in a home without a father figure, and I know what that’s like. I’m grateful that my kids get to grow up with a great father and a great husband in their house.

"Not every child grows up in a home with two parents. Teammates provides another person for these young people to connect with, learn from and build a relationship with. I’m hopeful that our gift will help Teammates continue to do their work for many years to come.”

As for living in Lincoln, Ashley Frost said they are very happy here raising their two young children.

“Scott has always told me the people here are always so nice, and he was right about that,” Ashley Frost said. “I love the community, I’ve meant so many good people, and developed really good friends here. I have a job that keeps me really busy, as well as two kids that keep me busy. I can’t think of a better place to raise them than here in Lincoln. I truly do feel blessed to be here.”