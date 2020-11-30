Earlier this season at Northwestern, Fleming led the Huskers with five catches for 75 yards in NU's 21-13 loss in Evanston.

Fleming did not travel with the Huskers to Iowa on Friday and took limited snaps in their loss to Illinois.

Fleming is now the fifth member of Nebraska's 2020 recruiting class that has left the team since May 29, when defensive back Henry Gray departed for Florida International. Defensive back Jaiden Francois (UFC), linebacker Keyshawn Greene (FAU) and defensive back Ronald Delancy have also all left the program.

All five departures from NU's class of 2020 are from the state of Florida, with four of them specifically coming from the Miami area.

"We have to make sure we are recruiting the right kids, and not just the right athletes," Frost said.