Frost and Lubick recruiting North Dakota's Carson Hegerle for the Huskers

The three-star athlete just ran a pair of sub-11 second 100-meter times to wrap up his junior year. He finished second in the state. The talented recruit could play a number of positions for the Huskers.

An interesting prospect in the 500-mile radius for Nebraska is Carson Hegerle from West Fargo (N.D.).

Hegerle finished his junior track season on a couple of really high notes. The 6-foot-3, 185-pound Hegerle recorded his two best 100-meter times and also broke the 200-meter time for his school earlier this year.

“I ran a 10.96-second 100-meter in our conference championship and took first,” Hegerle said. “That was my best time this year until state prelims when I ran a 10.85.

"I am also running the 200-meter, 4x100-meter and 4x400 meter at state. My best 200-meter time is 22.02-seconds. That broke the school record.”

With track behind him Hegerle is hitting the road. He has a couple of individual workouts scheduled as well as one camp. Expect some more camps for Hegerle throughout the month of June as well.

“I have a workout with Nebraska on June 18th and I have a workout with Wyoming on June 21st.

"I will also be attending the Wisconsin camp on June 3rd. I have not scheduled all of the camps that I will be attending yet but I will be soon.”

The Huskers have told Hegerle that he could play on either side of the football in Lincoln potentially. He has a preference of playing offense but really feels like he could play any of the positions the Nebraska coaches are talking to him about.

“I have talked with coach (Scott) Frost and coach (Matt) Lubick the most from Nebraska,” Hegerle said. “They see me as a wide receiver or outside linebacker and safety.

"My favorite position is really wide receiver but I also love defense. I think that I have the ability to play on both sides of the ball. So really I think that I can play any of those positions.”