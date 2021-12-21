Frost, Alberts say plan is in place to finalize Husker staff

But with offensive coordinator Mark Whipple , wide receivers coach/passing game coordinator Mickey Joseph , and offensive line coach Donovan Raiola all settled into their respective roles, one glaring question remains as the Huskers head into the holiday break.

It’s been nearly a week since Nebraska formally introduced the three newest members of its coaching staff during its 2022 Early Signing Day press conference last Wednesday.

While many hoped that NU would assign a full-time coach to special teams for the first time under Frost, there has been zero public movement on that front since the season ended on Nov. 26.

Frost addressed the topic on Signing Day, saying it still needed to be ironed out in how Nebraska approached both special teams and the vacant running backs coach position.

"Those are decisions that we still have to make," Frost said. "I think I am really close to getting those things done. Regardless of where it lands, I know we are going to be coached really well at running back and on special teams...

"We got one more spot left, and now with Signing Day, I imagine I will turn my full attention to that. But I have a pretty good idea on what I want to do, and I think it will be coming pretty quick."

Nebraska athletic director Trev Alberts provided an update on the situation during his appearance on the Husker Radio Network on Monday night.

While Alberts said he wasn't directly involved in the hiring process, he had been in regular contact with Frost about his plan for filling out the staff.

"I think that's the exact thing that Scott and our coaching staff is wrestling through right now," Alberts said. "Everybody in our athletic department, and especially in our football program, understands the importance of special teams and how important great special teams play is. I think the recent addition of a couple scholarship kickers sends a strong message that Scott and his staff understand the importance of special teams…

"I know what Coach Frost's plan is. It's a very good plan, and I think he'll be announcing that at some point. He's got some work to do in a specific area, but I think in general, there's common sense and logic to his thinking, and the focus will be where it needs to be."

Alberts also noted the possibility of shuffling some positional duties within the current staff to make room for a special teams coordinator.

He didn't specify any potential options, but he pointed out how former NU great Charlie McBride was both the Huskers' defensive coordinator and interior defensive line coach when Alberts played at NU.

"There's some different things you can do, but based on where we are today and what Scott's plan is for the future, I think it's a good one, and I think we'll be in good shape," Alberts said.

Frost hinted that he was "close" to finalizing his staff, but how much longer will it be until the new hires are announced?

"There's going to be a lot of new faces when we get back after Christmas break," Frost said, "both in the coaches' offices and in the meeting rooms with the new players."