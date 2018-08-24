



For those expecting an official announcement on Nebraska’s starting quarterback following Friday’s final fall camp practice, the wait is going to have to continue for another day or two.

Head coach Scott Frost said that while he and his staff had “a pretty good idea” of who their No. 1 QB would be for the season opener vs. Akron next weekend, they weren’t ready to make the news public just yet.

Frost said he still wanted to meet with both redshirt freshman Tristan Gebbia and true freshman Adrian Martinez individually before making any public announcement, but he expects to reveal the news by the end of the weekend.

“We wanted to make sure we were sure on everything before we did it, and we definitely don’t want to announce anything before we talk to the two kids involved. Both guys are doing really good things. It’s been back and forth. We’re going to need both of them, and I’m sure both of them are going to play. But we’ll probably have conversations with them this weekend and make an announcement then…

“Certainly we’re going to announce it when we’re ready to announce it, not when people wanted us to. We’ll make sure that the information gets out in an efficient manner.”

This isn’t the first time in Frost’s coaching career that a quarterback competition has drug out up to the start of the first game week. Back when he was an assistant at Oregon, Frost remembers battles between Nate Costa and Darron Thomas and then Marcus Mariota and Bryan Bennett both going up until the end of fall camp.

Frost was also an observer of a fairly significant QB race as a redshirt transfer at Nebraska in 1995, when Tommie Frazier and Brook Berringer went head-to-head all the way through fall camp.

Despite some general similarities, Frost noted that there was a distinct difference between that situation and the one with Gebbia and Martinez.

“One of the biggest differences is that I’m not sure Tommie and Brook were best friends. The guys in (this) quarterback room are friends,” Frost said. “It’s been really friendly. It’s been hard because at times one guy’s looked better than the other but other times the other guy’s looked better. They kind of take turns having great days.

“They have different strengths, so it’s a little bit of comparing apples to oranges within the same offense. I think both guys would be perfectly capable of operating our offense well. Really what it’s going to come down to for whoever plays is being efficient and taking care of the ball, making good timely decisions and not making mistakes.”

- Robin Washut