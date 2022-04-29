Freshman Nebraska WR Latrell Neville enters the transfer portal

Freshman Nebraska wide receiver Latrell Neville has entered the NCAA transfer portal.

The 6-foot-4, 195-pound Neville failed to see the field in 2021 and was not in the mix for playing time coming out of the spring for the 2022 season.

The Huskers also got a new wide receivers coach this spring in Mickey Joseph, as Neville was recruited to NU by former offensive coordinator Matt Lubick.

Coming out of high school in Texas, Neville was at one time a Virginia Tech commit, before switching to the Big Red.

He carried verbal offers from the likes of Alabama, Auburn, Florida, LSU, Ohio State, Oklahoma and Texas A&M early on in his recruiting process.

Neville found himself in a position room where Joseph has brought in five new wide receivers for the 2022 season.