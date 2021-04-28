Nebraska suffered their first known major injury of the spring this past week.

NU head coach Scott Frost confirmed on Wednesday that true freshman tight end Thomas Fidone suffered a knee injury that will keep him out for an extended period of time.

Frost said he suffered a non-contact injury and he will have surgery on Thursday.

"The best chance would be to get him back in the middle of the season and play some games down the stretch," Frost said.

Fidone, who was ranked as the nation's No. 1 tight end in the class of 2021 had been working behind juniors Austin Allen and Travis Vokolek this spring.

It's unknown what type of role he was going to have with the Big Red this season, but there's still a chance he could potentially return later in the year and take advantage of the NCAA's four-game redshirt rule.

Wednesday was the Huskers' final spring practice before Saturday's Red-White spring game, where up to 40,000 fans are expected to be in attendance.