Freshman Nebraska defensive back Jaiden Francois has entered his name into the NCAA transfer portal on Friday HuskerOnline has confirmed.

The 6-foot-1, 182-pound Francois joins fellow Miami freshman DB Henry Gray as members of the 2020 recruiting class that have already entered their names in the portal.

Both Gray and Francois were early enrollees that arrived to NU's campus in January.



Other than Australian punter Daniel Cerni, Francois was the last scholarship player to arrive to Lincoln this summer, staying back in Miami for unknown reasons.

Nearly all of NU's team reported to Lincoln by May, where Francois did not come back to until after July 4.

Francois joins quarterback Noah Vedral, wide receiver JD Spielman and Gray as Husker players that have entered the portal since the COVID-19 stoppage started back in March.

Vedral transferred to Rutgers, Spielman is excepted to end up TCU and Gray transferred to Florida International.