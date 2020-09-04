 Freshman Nebraska linebacker Keyshawn Green has entered his name in the NCAA transfer portal.
Another talented member of Nebraska's 2020 recruiting class from the state of Florida has entered his name in the NCAA transfer portal.

HuskerOnline has confirmed that inside linebacker Keyshawn Greene has chosen to leave the program.

He joins fellow Floridians Jaiden Francois and Henry Gray who also left the program since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

Greene was only in Lincoln since June, and it's unknown what his future plans are going forward.

