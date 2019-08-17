Nebraska’s first full-cycle football recruiting class under head coach Scott Frost arrived in Lincoln this spring and summer facing plenty of expectations, including from their own coaches. While the cast of 2019 true freshmen have yet to play a single game as Huskers, they’ve apparently lived up to the hype and then some. “I’ve been really impressed with this freshman class that just got here,” Frost said. “I think we as coaches had time to identify not just the type of players we want, but the type of kids we wanted. A bunch of these new freshmen on campus have been what we thought, and in a lot of cases even more than what we thought.”

Nebraska's 2019 freshman class, including receiver Darien Chase and defensive lineman Ty Robinson above, have been everything the Huskers had hoped so far. (Associated Press)

Nebraska brought in a whopping 27 players in a 2019 class (which included 25 true freshmen) that ranked 15th nationally by Rivals.com.

The highlights of the group – like four-stars Wan’Dale Robinson, Noa Pola-Gates, Bryce Benhart, and Ty Robinson – have been exactly what Frost and Co. had hoped over the course of spring practices and fall camp. But the potential overall impact of the class could go well beyond that. Since the start of spring ball, other true freshmen like offensive lineman Ethan Piper; running back Rahmir Johnson; wide receivers Demariyon Houston, Jamie Nance, and Darien Chase; defensive backs Quinton Newsome, Myles Farmer, and Javin Wright; and outside linebacker Garrett Nelson have all been mentioned by coaches and/or teammates. Following Friday’s scrimmage inside Memorial Stadium, Frost was asked if he could see any members of the 2019 class having an immediate impact for the Huskers this season. “Yeah, I think there’s several,” Frost said. “I think there are several guys that are going to be household names in Nebraska someday.”