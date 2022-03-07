Fred Hoiberg gives latest on Bryce McGowens' injury

While Nebraska rolls into this week’s 2022 Big Ten Tournament as hot as any team in the country, one major concern still lingers as it gets ready to head out to Indianapolis.

Bryce McGowens, considered one of the finalists for the conference’s Freshman of the Year award, missed the Huskers’ road upset at No. 10 Wisconsin on Sunday due to a hand/wrist injury he suffered in NU’s win at No. 23 Ohio State last week.

Head coach Fred Hoiberg gave the latest on McGowens’ situation during his monthly show on the Husker Radio Network on Monday night.

“He was sore today and did not do a lot in practice, but he’s feeling a lot better than he did yesterday, which is obviously a great sign,” Hoiberg said. “The swelling has gone down in that hand. He’s got some soreness, and he probably will even if he’s able to be back out there on the floor on Wednesday. But the good thing about Bryce’s injury is he’s progressively gotten better each day…

“We’re going to continue to monitor him and continue to be smart. Bryce obviously has a great future ahead of him, and the importance is to look out and take care of his future.”

McGowens leads Big Ten freshmen in scoring (17.2 points per game) and is second in rebounding (5.3 rpg), and he just claimed his eighth Big Ten Freshman of the Week honor of the season on Monday afternoon.

Only Ohio State’s Jared Sullinger (12 in 2010-11) has ever won more Freshman of the Week awards in conference history.