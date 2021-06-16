Fred Hoiberg excited after initial look at 2021-22 Nebraska squad

GRAND ISLAND - The 2021-22 Nebraska basketball team has only been mostly together for a little more than two weeks, but the early returns head coach Fred Hoiberg has seen thus far have fueled more optimism than ever.

While two scholarship players are not yet on campus - sophomore guard Keisei Tominaga and freshman center Oleg Kojenets - the rest of the Huskers' roster arrived in Lincoln at the beginning of June.

It's been only small group sessions with three or four players on the floor at a time during early summer workouts, but there have already been plenty of flashes.

"I really like our group right now," Hoiberg said during his stop at the Bosselman Conference Center as part of the Big Red Blitz event on Tuesday. "We didn't have this opportunity last year to really have an offseason and to be able to work with our guys...

"I love the mentality of the guys. Every single one of them, to a man, is coming in and getting extra work in the evenings and afternoons with our GAs and managers. It's just been a fun group to be around."

While Nebraska returns roughly 70 percent of its scoring production from last season, much of the excitement surrounding Hoiberg's third campaign in Lincoln centers around the consensus top-20 recruiting class NU signed for 2021.

Though the newcomers have only been on campus for a couple of weeks, Hoiberg said that group has already been what he'd hoped so far.

"We're throwing a lot of information at our guys, and once we start the team workouts, that's really when we'll see what exactly we have," Hoiberg said. "But from a work ethic standpoint, we're in a great spot. We've got a group that loves to be in the gym, and you definitely have an advantage when you have a group like that."

As impressive as the new pieces have been early on, the main difference between this offseason and Hoiberg's first two at Nebraska has been a roster with returning experience, continuity, and leadership.

"We feel really good about the returning group that we have," Hoiberg said. "You look at a couple of our transfers with C.J. (Wilcher) and Keon (Edwards), who are still freshmen technically because last year didn't count, to have a group that can help them along in the system, I've been very impressed with both those guys.

"Now, we can have the returning players help them along in the process and get acclimated as quickly as possible, so don't skip a beat."