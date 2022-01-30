Four takes on Penn State transfer Kaitlyn Hord's commitment to Nebraska

Here are four takes on the addition of Hord to the Huskers' squad:

Former Penn State middle blocker Kaitlyn Hord is transferring to Nebraska after four seasons at the Nittany Lions. Hord is a three-time AVCA All-American and a four-time All-Big Ten selection.

Talent:

Husker Head Coach John Cook has been a long-time fan of Hord. In press conferences before or after Nebraska's matches with Penn State, Cook has said Hord will get her kills no matter what and he typically he game plans to limit the Nittany Lion's other hitters.

Hord was one of the best blockers and hitters in the Big Ten over the last two seasons. She had a .440 hitting percentage in 2019, a .421 in 2020 and hit .394 in 2021. Hord had 522 career blocks at Penn State.

Her career-best game was against Michigan State in 2021 when she had 24 kills, one error and hit .535 with six blocks. Against Wisconsin, who beat Nebraska in the national championship match, Hord had 21 kills, two errors and hit .475 in a five-set battle.

Hord hit over .400, 20 times out of Penn State's 32 games in the 2021 season.

Excellent experience:

Nebraska is getting exactly what they need. Hord has experience at a championship level and has excelled at that level. She played four seasons under one of the greatest college volleyball coaches of all time, Russ Rose.

Rose announced his retirement at the end of December which likely sparked Hord and several other Nittany Lion starters to enter the transfer portal.

Hord knows the Big Ten inside and out, an advantage for the Huskers. Big Ten volleyball is one of the most competitive conferences from top to bottom and the style of volleyball is unique. Hord knows the style well and her opponents.

NIL factor:

Due to Nebraska volleyball's popularity in the state and beyond, there are many opportunities for Hord to earn money on her name, image and likeness.

Many Husker players such as Nicklin Hames, Kayla Caffey, Ally Batenhorst, Lexi Rodriguez and Kennedi Orr have NIL deals with companies such as Allo, First National Bank, t-shirt companies, 402creamery and more.

Being a high-caliber player in Nebraska will likely present many NIL opportunities for Hord.

Much-needed depth:

Hord's addition adds much-needed depth and experience at the middle blocker position.

Nebraska lost six-year senior Lauren Stivrins and Callie Schwarzenbach, who transferred to Long Beach State for her final season of volleyball, at middle blocker. Kayla Caffey submitted a waiver to the NCAA to play her seventh year of college volleyball.

Outside of Caffey, the Huskers have one middle with experience. Sophomore Kalynn Meyer has played in 11 matches at Nebraska with a very limited role in those games.

Hord will be a starter for Nebraska immediately and if Caffey's waiver is granted, the duo could be one of the most dominant in college volleyball.