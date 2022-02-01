Four-star WR Janiran Bonner could be a signing day surprise for Nebraska
Every year signing day can deliver its fair share of surprises.
For Nebraska, things have been fairly quiet on the Class of 2022 front, other than the recruitment of Monroe (La.) Neville running back Ajay Allen.
However, HuskerOnline confirmed on Monday that there is still another major piece in play for the Big Red. Four-star Ellenwood (Ga.) Cedar Grove wide receiver Janiran Bonner will announce on Wednesday at 11 a.m. CST. He made the announcement on Twitter.
The 6-foot-3, 200 pound Bonner told HuskerOnline on Sunday his final three are Georgia Tech, Nebraska and Memphis. Jackson State is also been rumored to be in the mix.
"I will be announcing on signing day," Bonner told HOL. "It will be a live stream and I am down to Georgia Tech, Nebraska and Memphis."
Bonner has been a commitment to the Yellow Jackets since April 16, but chose not to sign in December. Most Georgia Tech insiders think it's unlikely Bonner sticks with the Yellow Jackets, as they recently filled his spot with Davie (Fla.) wide receiver Jullian Lewis on Jan. 23.
So where is Nebraska at in the big picture? HuskerOnline confirmed with Bonner on Monday he did take an official visit to Lincoln before the dead period this past weekend.
NU tight ends coach Sean Beckton is the connection here as he handles the state of Georgia for the Huskers. New wide receivers coach Mickey Joseph is also involved.
Bonner's most recent follows on Twitter were also head coach Scott Frost, Beckton, Joseph and NU freshman linebacker Ernest Hausmann.
As a senior in 2021, Bonner had 50 catches for 816 yards and nine touchdowns. If Nebraska added Bonner on Wednesday, he would be the third freshman wide-ouin their class of 2022, joining Victor Jones and Decoldest Crawford.