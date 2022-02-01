Four-star WR Janiran Bonner could be a signing day surprise for Nebraska

Every year signing day can deliver its fair share of surprises. For Nebraska, things have been fairly quiet on the Class of 2022 front, other than the recruitment of Monroe (La.) Neville running back Ajay Allen. However, HuskerOnline confirmed on Monday that there is still another major piece in play for the Big Red. Four-star Ellenwood (Ga.) Cedar Grove wide receiver Janiran Bonner will announce on Wednesday at 11 a.m. CST. He made the announcement on Twitter.

Four-star wide receiverr Janiran Bonner will decide at 11 am CST Wednesday. (Rivals.com)

The 6-foot-3, 200 pound Bonner told HuskerOnline on Sunday his final three are Georgia Tech, Nebraska and Memphis. Jackson State is also been rumored to be in the mix. "I will be announcing on signing day," Bonner told HOL. "It will be a live stream and I am down to Georgia Tech, Nebraska and Memphis." Bonner has been a commitment to the Yellow Jackets since April 16, but chose not to sign in December. Most Georgia Tech insiders think it's unlikely Bonner sticks with the Yellow Jackets, as they recently filled his spot with Davie (Fla.) wide receiver Jullian Lewis on Jan. 23.