Bell was offered by coach Matt Rhule’s staff on Dec. 9 and began building a relationship with the Huskers. That led to Rhule, offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield and secondary coach Evan Cooper going in-home with him last week. That’s when Bell locked in his official visit to Nebraska.

“Me and coach Rhule instantly connected,” Bell told Inside Nebraska after that in-home visit.

At 6-foot-1 and 185 pounds, Bell is a physical receiver that is quick and shifty, which makes him hard to contain even in press coverage situations. It's those type of attributes that attracted Nebraska's staff to the Nashville native. Bell had a good senior season at McGavock High School, tallying 59 catches for 702 yards and eight touchdowns. He also ran the ball for 274 yards and threw two touchdowns.

The wideout was previously committed to Michigan State after taking an unofficial to East Lansing in the spring and returning for an official visit the weekend of June 3. He quickly solidified a commitment with Mel Tucker on June 8, but he backed off that pledge on Aug. 23.

With Bell, Nebraska has added another pass catcher to the 2023 recruiting class, which makes number No. 6 in the group for the 2023 cycle. Bell picked Nebraska over his other 30 scholarship offers. Kentucky, Tennessee and Purdue were among the teams pursuing him the hardest in the end.

Nebraska now has 26 members of the 2023 class as it looks to finish Rhule’s transition class strong.