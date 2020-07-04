HuskerOnline - Four-star Texas WR Latrell Neville finds a fit at Nebraska

THE SITUATION

Latrell Neville's commitment to Virginia tech was short-lived, but it didn't take the four-star receiver to settle on a new home. Neville, a top-50 player inside the Lone Star State and the No. 55-ranked wideout in the country, provided the fireworks when he committed to Nebraska on Independence. Florida, Penn State and West Virginia were finalists for Neville. The list of top schools fluctuated over the past year for Neville, who at different junctures was leaning toward Texas, Oklahoma and LSU before giving the Hokies a commitment in April. Virginia Tech's momentum in Texas slowed down soon after and Neville backed off that pledge two months later to further re-evaluate his options. Neville is the second wide receiver to join Nebraska's recruiting class, which entered the day inside the top-30 of the Rivals team rankings at No. 29. The Huskers have been looking to make a dent in the Lone Star State under Frost and remain in the hunt for fellow Houston area wide receiver target Carlton Guidry as well as Central Texas speedster Cam'Ron Valdez. Neville is the second four-star in the Huskers' 2021 class along with four-star in-state offensive lineman Teddy Prochazka. With Neville on board, Nebraska's class is up to 11 total commitments. Neville is a mid-year graduate and will be in Nebraska by January. He anticipates getting an opportunity to carve out a role immediately."

IN HIS OWN WORDS

"What attracted me to them was the loyalty they’ve shown throughout this whole process. Even though it was a certain point of time that I wasn’t showing much interest in them, the love remained the same and they showed me that I was a priority to them and this class." "Coach (Scott) Frost and Coach (Matt) Lubick both called me weekly and I talked to the whole coaching staff really. Everyone on the staff communicated with me and checked on me throughout this pandemic and that meant a lot. I feel as if my position coach is going to really help me succeed and I don’t have to speak much on that because his resume speaks for itself." "They always recruited me and I’ve always been in contact with them, but I think what put them over top was how they pursued me this spring and summer. They did everything right and I just feel as if it is a great opportunity for me." "It was a tough (decision) one definitely. I’m from Louisiana and being a Texas resident, I feel that I really wanted to stay close to home in reality, but knowing that I can go somewhere a little further away and still get that at home feeling and be comfortable while being away is what made me choose Nebraska." "Academically, I’ll fit in perfectly. I’m going to major in marketing and with what kind of fan base they have, I think that’ll be a really good thing for me. I’ll be playing wherever I’m most comfortable and whenever I can get a mismatch and make plays such as in the slot or at wideout. Special teams as well. Basically, getting the ball in their playmakers' hands as many ways as possible."

RIVALS REACTION