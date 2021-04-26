Four-star RB Justin Williams has busy schedule ahead
SUWANEE, Ga. - Four-star running back Justin Williams has a busy June ahead and while he is remaining patient for other schools to get involved, it’s going to be a crucial few weeks on the road to ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news