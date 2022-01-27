Four-star OL Amir Herring talks Nebraska offer and visit

Nebraska made a handful of offers Saturday during their first junior day event of the year. One of the offers was made to four-star 2023 offensive lineman Amir Herring. Herring, from West Bloomfield (Mich.), was honored to pick up an offer from the Huskers given the history of the program.

"The offer means something because it comes from a rich and prestigious program of all-time in college football. I picked up the offer from coach Donovan Raiola." Coach Raiola has only been in Lincoln for a few weeks after leaving the NFL to join Scott Frost at Nebraska. Herring was impressed with the resume of Raiola and what he had to say about the type of players he's interested in bringing to Nebraska. "I think that he's a great offensive line coach with a lot of experience at various levels of collegiate and professional football. He told me that he wants guys that are hungry and ready to bring Nebraska back to being the standard."

Nebraska offers talented 2023 OL Amir Herring (Rivals.com)

The day went by very quickly for Herring and there is a strong desire on his part to get back to Lincoln soon. The next visit should be to see either a team practice or for a scrimmage later this spring. "I would like to get back to Nebraska for another visit," Herring said. "We talked about me coming back for spring ball. That would be either or a spring practice or the spring game." There is a list of schools Herring says he is interested in visiting. He knows the schools, but there are no dates and no plans set up yet for any of the trips yet. Of course, getting back to Nebraska is included in that list for Herring. "I plan to go on visits to Cincinnati, Michigan, Michigan State and others including Nebraska this spring. I don't have any dates or anything planned yet other than I want to get to those schools."