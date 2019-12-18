Related: Signing Day HQ | RSS Chat |

Nebraska's strong close in the state of Florida for the class of 2020 continued on Wednesday.

Four-star Miami Northwestern wide receiver Marcus Fleming announced he'll join his friend and teammate Ronald Delancy in Lincoln.

The 5-foot-11, 165 pound Fleming picked the Big Red over Georgia, Florida, Florida State and Maryland, and joins a very talented wide receiver class that includes Omar Manning, Zavier Betts and Will Nixon.

With some academic questions still surrounding Manning and Betts, landing a pledge from Fleming was a huge piece the Huskers needed to close out their offensive class.

Fleming took other official visits after coming to Lincoln, and NU was still able to close him out in the end.

