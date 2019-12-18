Related: Signing Day HQ | RSS Chat |

Nebraska pulls off a signing day shocker in Miami. Scott Frost and his coaching staff picked up a pledge from four-star Homestead (Fla.) South Dade cornerback Jaiden Francois.

The 6-foot-1, 182-pound Francois was once a Miami commit and was pushed hard by the Hurricanes down the stretch. Francois took over an hour at the table before he officially announced Nebraska in front of a packed gymnasium.

NU secondary coach Travis Fisher deserves a lot of credit for pulling this one off, as very rarely are you going to see a top defensive back in South Florida turn down the Hurricanes twice in the process.



Francois visited Miami this past weekend and was in Lincoln for an official back on Nov. 13.

After not signing a single prospect in the state of Florida in 2019, the Huskers have come back to the Sunshine State in a big way in their class of 2020.