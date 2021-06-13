Four-star LB Tyler Martin has 'incredible' official visit to Nebraska

The four-star linebacker from Cambridge (Mass.) Buckingham Brown & Nichols was in Lincoln in April to take a look around. This weekend he finally got to see behind the closed doors and meet the people from the football program.

“We got to Lincoln around noon on Friday,” Martin said. “We did a lot of walking around, meeting the support staff like the Life Skills, nutrition staff, the strength and conditioning and sports science folks that are all behind the scenes. It was great.”

Martin's host played football for a prep school who Martin faced a year ago in a championship game.

“My host was Casey Rogers," Martin said. "He’s a northeast guy. He was awesome. We went bowling. He went to prep school in Connecticut and it’s funny the year after he left we played them and beat them 21-0 in the New England Championship.”

Besides his host, Martin said that he hung out with a number of the other recruits, one of Nebraska's starting defensive linemen and then a walk-on linebacker.

“I spent a lot of time with Hayden Schwartz, Ashton Hayes, Avery Powell and then I spent a lot of time with Ty Robinson on Friday and then Grant Tagge on Saturday night," Martin said. "Got to hang out with a bunch of the other freshmen.”

Martin said that all of the recruits on Saturday had a meeting with the strength and conditioning staff. He also had a one-on-one meeting with the defensive coordinator where they had a chance to talk about what it takes to play at Nebraska and the defensive culture.

“We went had a long strength meeting with coach Duvall. We heard about how they do things and how going forward how things were going to be done. I also got a tour of the Business School which was awesome. That may have been some of the best stuff I saw.

“I also had a meeting with coach Chinander," Martin said. "We talked more about the defensive culture, the Blackshirts, and what it takes to play defense at Nebraska. It was a great conversation. It’s stuff I love to talk about. He was awesome to talk to. We did a photoshoot as well.”