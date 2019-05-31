News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-05-31 18:47:41 -0500') }} football Edit

Four-star LB to officially visit Nebraska in June

Cunhllkrpjfdj3zhwctf
LB Cody Simon (Rivals.com)
Bryan Munson • HuskerOnline.com
@RivalsBryan
Recruiting Analyst
Played defensive tackle for the University of Nebraska at Kearney and has been covering Nebraska football and recruiting since 1999. Husband to Jennifer and father to Trevor and Jake.

One of the top linebacker prospects on Nebraska's Board has to be Jersey City (N.J.) St. Peter's Prep product Cody Simon. Watch his film and you will see why he is a top target for the Husker staff...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}