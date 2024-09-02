2025 Omaha (Neb.) Westside four-star linebacker Christian Jones opened his senior season helping lead his team to a 22-7 win over Omaha (Neb.) North. It was a "unique" season-opener for both teams, adjusting to a 4:00 PM kickoff and a nearly two-hour rain delay midway through the contest.

