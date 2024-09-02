Advertisement
Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Sep 2, 2024
Four-star LB Christian Jones updates recruitment, down to top two
Default Avatar
Tim Verghese  •  InsideNebraska
Recruiting Analyst
Twitter
@TimVerghese

2025 Omaha (Neb.) Westside four-star linebacker Christian Jones opened his senior season helping lead his team to a 22-7 win over Omaha (Neb.) North. It was a "unique" season-opener for both teams, adjusting to a 4:00 PM kickoff and a nearly two-hour rain delay midway through the contest.

ENJOYING INSIDE NEBRASKA?

>> CONSIDER AN ALL-ACCESS SUBSCRIPTION for less than $2/week to unlock all of our premium articles and sound off on the hot topics on our INSIDER'S BOARD

>> Follow us on Twitter (@NebraskaRivals) and Instagram (@nebraskarivals)

>> Subscribe for FREE to the Inside Nebraska YouTube channel to get even more daily content on all things Nebraska

Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In
nebraska
FUTURECAST
2025Top Targets
question circle
No top targets for nebraska available at this time.
Advertisement
Advertisement