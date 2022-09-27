"Pressure is a privilege," Mack said. "Them having me at quarterback, that means they respect me and I want to live up to that. I'm juggling it well, we just gotta come together as a team."

Despite his team's slow start, Mack has embraced the challenge and is working towards bringing the team together as a leader.

MARRERO, La. — Marrero (La.) John Ehret 2024 four-star cornerback Wardell Mack has had to take on a big role for his Patriots so far this season as the elite defensive back is manning down his typical duties in the secondary while also leading the offense as the starting quarterback.

On the defensive side of the ball, Mack has rarely been tested in 2022, as he has proven his worth as one of the best defensive backs in the country.

"Over the offseason, I feel like I improved on my whole game," he said. "I try to model my game after Greg Newsome, Minkah Fitzpatrick and be versatile."

On the recruiting side of things, Mack has been in steady contact with Alabama, LSU, Florida State, Nebraska, Texas and Texas A&M in recent weeks.

On Saturday afternoon, Nebraska interim head coach Mickey Joseph was in attendance to see Mack while on an off week.

"It was cool," he said. "He's from the same place as me."

LSU has been selling the opportunity to stay home and play for Louisiana's flagship university.

"They don't want me to leave the state," he said.

Mack has already been to Alabama this season as the Crimson Tide have been pushing hard since Sept. 1.

"They're making a strong push," Mack said. "I like how they embraced me when I went up there."

As for future game visits, Mack plans on being in Baton Rouge for LSU-Alabama, in East Lansing for Ohio State-Michigan State and in College Station at some point to see Texas A&M.

At 6-foot-1, 175 pounds, Mack is the No. 82 ranked recruit in the country for the class of 2024, according to Rivals. He is the No. 7 ranked cornerback in the country and the No. 3 recruit from the state of Louisiana.