Four-star CB Rucker planning return to Nebraska for official visit
For the second day in a row Nebraska has hosted a four-star recruit. Chance Rucker, a heralded cornerback from Denton (Texas) Ryan, made the trip north today to Lincoln to check out the Huskers. The talented defender left with an understanding where the Husker coaches see him playing in their defense and also with the NU in his top five.
"I am actually at the airport right now boarding the plane," Rucker said. "But I will tell you that the visit was great. We literally met all of the staff and all of the players while we were here today."
"It wasn't really what I saw. It was the coaches. But I guess also it was the stadium. I expected it to kind of be in the middle of nowhere, but it was in a city in the downtown area. They had great facilities too and they are actually building new facilities."
The sales pitch to Rucker by Nebraska was simple: we need big body cornerbacks. Rucker is definitely that. He says Nebraska sees him playing boundary corner in their defense.
"Nebraska needs another cornerback. They like me as a boundary, outside cornerback."
Rucker will be making a return visit to Nebraska in June. The Huskers will get one of the coveted five official visits from him.
"Yes sir, we set up our official visit to Nebraska already," Rucker said. "We will be back for an official visit on June 24th."
There are a few more upcoming visits coming for Rucker. He knows of three schools already he will go and visit soon and there could be a couple of others that get added to that list.
"I will be going to Baylor, more than likely Arkansas, Michigan State, and then there might be a couple more I might go see, but I am not sure."
Nebraska put their best foot forward and they will get one of the five official visits and they are cemented as part of Rucker's top five list as well.
"Nebraska is in my top five. The other schools are Baylor, Michigan State, Arkansas and Miami."
Rucker says that it's a team effort for Nebraska when it comes to recruiting him. He is hearing from coaches Fisher, Applewhite, Chinander, Frost, and really the rest of the staff as well.