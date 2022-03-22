Four-star CB Rucker planning return to Nebraska for official visit

For the second day in a row Nebraska has hosted a four-star recruit. Chance Rucker, a heralded cornerback from Denton (Texas) Ryan, made the trip north today to Lincoln to check out the Huskers. The talented defender left with an understanding where the Husker coaches see him playing in their defense and also with the NU in his top five.

"I am actually at the airport right now boarding the plane," Rucker said. "But I will tell you that the visit was great. We literally met all of the staff and all of the players while we were here today." "It wasn't really what I saw. It was the coaches. But I guess also it was the stadium. I expected it to kind of be in the middle of nowhere, but it was in a city in the downtown area. They had great facilities too and they are actually building new facilities." The sales pitch to Rucker by Nebraska was simple: we need big body cornerbacks. Rucker is definitely that. He says Nebraska sees him playing boundary corner in their defense. "Nebraska needs another cornerback. They like me as a boundary, outside cornerback."

CB Chance Rucker